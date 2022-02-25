The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday country fried steak or honey mustard chicken breast, Tuesday beef fajita strip tacos or turkey tacos, Wednesday cube steak or almond fish, Thursday spaghetti and meatballs or chicken alfredo, Friday sloppy joe or salmon burger.
Dinner Menu: Tuesday sweet and sour meatballs, Wednesday vegetable lasagna, Thursday barbecue chicken breast.
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Chair Aerobics Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: American Military History, video series from the Great Courses
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Musical Monday: “South Pacific”*
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Club F.I.T. Class, Facilitated by ProHealth Partners Inc*
10 a.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Memoir Writing Class*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: BG Transit reduced fair application assistance, provided by Matt Snow, City of Bowling Green
11 a.m. In-Person: Safe Drug Disposal, presented by the Wood County Addiction Response Collaborative and the Wood County Prevention Coalition
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Historical Literature Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice*
4 p.m. In-Person: BG Knitter’s Guild
4 p.m. In-Person: Game Night
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Drawing/Intro to Charcoal Class*
5:30 p.m. In-Person: Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
11 a.m. In-Person: Home Safety, presented by Jessica Ricker, MSW, LSW, WCCOA
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Cardio & Tone Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Original Star Wars Trilogy: ”A New Hope” (1977)
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
4 p.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Financial Planning As We Age, presented by Jerid Friar, vice president, Fifth Third Bank.*
5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways: Respite program for those with early to moderate dementia.*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12:30 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Happy Hour
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie? Feature: “Five Came Back” (1939).*
Advanced planning
Listen to live Irish music with the band Toriagh (pronounced “Tory”) on March 15 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. This Irish Gaelic word means “seek” or “search,” and represents the search for great times by bringing people together with the lively, toe-tapping and heart-warming traditional music of Ireland. Band members include Bob Midden and Kathy Moss of Bowling Green, Chuck Boyer of Toledo and Marty Brogan of Perrysburg. Make reservations for dinner afterward, served at 5:30 p.m. (reservations required by 2 p.m. on March 15 for dinner). The menu is corned beef, boiled potatoes, cooked cabbage and carrots, emerald pears and Irish cream pie.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.