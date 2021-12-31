The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday pulled pork sandwich or grilled chicken breast sandwich, Tuesday sweet & sour chicken or baked ham, Wednesday beef stew or tuna and noodles, Thursday barbecue chicken wings or pork cutlet, Friday meatloaf or salmon.
Dinner Menu: Tuesday pork chop, Wednesday stuffed salmon, Thursday shredded chicken sandwich
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: American Military History, “The Great Courses” video series.
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Off-Site: Coffee Crew, Meet at Grounds for Thought*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
12:30 p.m. In person: Puzzle Exchange: Bring a puzzle to share or take one home
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Off-Site: Guiding Pathways: Respite program for those with early to moderate dementia, Located at St. Timothy’s Church, Perrysburg*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: Bingo
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, Peer-led Instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
4 p.m. In-Person: BG Knitter’s Guild
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Thursday Movie Series Feature: Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways: Respite program for those with early to moderate dementia*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot Card Game
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12:30 a.m. In-Person: Happy Hour, Snacks and mocktails
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie? Feature: “Call Northside 777” (1948)*
Advanced planning
Musikgarten for adults preview classes are available. Take this opportunity to try a preview class free of charge with the Studio Connection. This class Is open to students with or without previous musical experience in a comfortable, no-pressure environment. Two preview classes will be offered at the Wood County Senior Center on Jan. 11 or 18 at 10 a.m. prior to the nine-week course beginning. Register one week prior to each session.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net