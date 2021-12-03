The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required.
Meals
Menu: Monday barbecue chicken or liver and onions, Tuesday chicken tenders or black eyed peas hash, Wednesday chicken paprikash OR baked ham, Thursday roast beef, Friday beef Spanish rice or chicken lasagna.
Dinner Menu: Tuesday glazed ham, Wednesday barbecue chicken, Thursday macaroni and cheese.
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Military History
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
TUESDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot Card Game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, Peer-led Instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Bingo, Prizes sponsored by Bowling Green Manor
5:30 p.m. In-Person: Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
10 a.m. In-Person (Located at St. Timothy’s Church, Perrysburg): Guiding Pathways, Respite program for those with early- to moderate-stage dementia*
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Die Hard Movie Series: “A Good Day to Die Hard” (2013)
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
4 p.m. In-Person: Legal Clinic*
6 p.m. In-Person: Piano Recital, provided by students of Vicki Hoehner
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot Card Game
12:30 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Brain Games
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About A Movie?: “Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus” (1991), hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
Coping with Grief and Loss will be held Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. There are many types of loss and any loss can be devastating and life changing. This program will explore strategies for coping with grief and loss. Presented by Lisa Myers, LISW-S, WCCOA.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.