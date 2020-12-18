The following will take place next week — virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. Facebook events can be found at www.facebook.com/wccoa.
*VLA indicates programming included in the new LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy (VLA). This learning platform will be held on Zoom with professional speakers and each session is recorded for ongoing viewing.
Go to www. facebook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Visit www.wccoa.net for more information. If you are not able to access Facebook check the website at www.wccoa.net for information or email programs@wccoa.net.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday chicken lasagna, Tuesday meatloaf, Wednesday ham and potato soup, Thursday and Friday all sites closed.
Activities
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. Zoom: Delay the Disease Class**
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class**
2:30 p.m. Zoom: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention**
MONDAY
Facebook: Discussion Post
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers Exercise Class**
10 a.m. Zoom: *VLA: Marblehead Lighthouse, presented by Kara Freimark, Naturalist, ODNR
2 p.m. Zoom: *VLA: The Mis-Origin of Historical Tradition Part 1: The Count of Presque Isle Hill, presented by Mike McMaster, Wood County Historical Museum
TUESDAY
Facebook: 5-Question Trivia
10 a.m. Zoom: Virtual Bingo: Cover-all prize awarded, sponsored by Bridge Home Health & Hospice
2 p.m. Zoom: *VLA: An Investor’s Tour of Mutual Funds, presented by Chad Plontz, Edward Jones
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers Exercise Class**
2 p.m. Zoom: Holiday Cheer “Happy” Hour: Sing your way through the day.
THURSDAY
All sites closed in observance of Christmas.
FRIDAY
All sites closed in observance of Christmas.
Advanced planning
Instacart: Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. on Zoom. Learn about this grocery delivery service and how to use it. Presented by Rita Brieschke, program and technology specialist.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute.
A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.