The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required.
Meals
Menu: Monday veal picatta or chicken stir fry, Tuesday pork chop or vegetable lasagna, Wednesday meatloaf or chicken cordon bleu, Thursday chili or ham and potato soup, Friday all sites closed.
Dinner Menu: Tuesday hamloaf, Wednesday chicken cordon bleu, Thursday teriyaki salmon.
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Military History, video series by the Great Courses
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Art Therapy, facilitated by Kaitlyn Harden, MA, ATR-P, sponsored by Amada Senior Care*
1 p.m. In-Person: Musical Monday Feature: “White Christmas”*
TUESDAY
9 a.m. Brain Training, Breakfast provided by Brookdale of Bowling Green*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Teaching Kitchen, facilitated by BGSU Dining*
12:30 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Movie Trivia
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
4:30 p.m. In-Person: The Science of Natural Healing, Video series by the Great Courses
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
1 p.m. Zoom: Bingo
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
All sites closed
Advanced planning
Club F.I.T., free Fitness Interactive Teaching program provides seniors with strengthening exercise and stretching tips. The class is taught by certified therapists. The January facilitators of this program will be Wood Haven Health Care, every Tuesday at 9 a.m. Call the programs department to register.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.