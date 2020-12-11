The following will take place next week — virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
Go to www. facebook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Also, visit www.wccoa.net for more information. If you are not able to access Facebook check the website at www.wccoa.net for information or email programs@wccoa.net.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday hamburger pie or Pagliai’s lasagna, Tuesday pork ribette or Pagliai’s lasagna, Wednesday stuffed chicken breast, Thursday spaghetti & meat sauce, Friday hamburger
Activities
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. Zoom: Delay the Disease Class**
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class**
2:30 p.m. Zoom: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention**
MONDAY
Facebook: Would You Rather
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers Exercise Class**
Noon Zoom: *VLA: Attracting Birds & Pollinators, presented by Lauren Stewart, Naturalist, ODNR
3 p.m. Zoom: *VLA: Six Freedoms of the First Amendment, presented by Judge Matt Reger, Wood Co. Common Pleas Court
TUESDAY
Facebook: 5-Question Trivia
10 a.m. Zoom: Movie Trivia: Movie snacks provided for the first 10 registered**
2 p.m. Zoom: *VLA: Winter Driving Tips, presented by Sandy Wiechman, Wood County Safe Communities coordinator
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers Exercise Class**
10 a.m. Zoom: *VLA: Sleep Disturbances, presented by Dr. Joe King, McLaren St. Luke’s Family Medicine
2 p.m. Zoom: *VLA: Tour of Africa, presented by Joan and Bob Callecod
THURSDAY
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Cooking with Betty Dean-Mitchell: Cinnamon Streusel Sweet Potato Pies
FRIDAY
Facebook: Friday Funny
12 p.m. Zoom: Virtual Dining: Free lunch for the first 15 registered**
1 p.m. Zoom: Bingo: Prize awarded to coverall winner
Advanced planning
Marblehead Lighthouse: Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. on Zoom. A virtual tour and history of the Mablehead Lighthouse. Kara Freimark, naturalist, ODNR.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute.
A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.