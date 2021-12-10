The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center.

To register for any of the following programming, call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.

To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.

*Advanced registration required.

Meals

Menu: Monday hamburger pie or cheese manicotti, Tuesday stuffed chicken breast or pork ribette, Wednesday hamloaf, Thursday spaghetti and meatsauce or lemon pepper pollock, Friday hamburger or hot dog.

Dinner Menu: Tuesday baked steak, Wednesday grilled cheese sandwich, Thursday chicken tenders.

*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.

Activities

MONDAY

10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*

1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre

TUESDAY

9 a.m. Off-Site: Breakfast Club: Meet at Waffle House, 1548 E. Wooster St.*

10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*

10:30 a.m. In-Person: Gnome Ornament Craft, hosted by Leslie Miller*

10:30 a.m. Zoom: Memory Chat, facilitated by the Alzheimer’s Association*

11 a.m. In-Person: Coping with Grief & Loss, presented by Lisa Myers, LISW-S, WCCOA

1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game

1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo

3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*

10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*

10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*

10:30 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Depression & Anxiety, presented by McLaren St. Luke’s*

11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*

1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction

1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage

4:30 p.m. In-Person: Karaoke

THURSDAY

10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group

11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*

11 a.m. In-Person: The Mis-Origin of Historical Tradition (Part 3), presented by Mike McMaster, Wood County Museum

11:45 a.m. In-Person: Piano recital, provided by students of Vicki Hoehner

1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle

1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg

5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*

6 p.m. In-Person: Piano recital, provided by students of Amanda Mullins

FRIDAY

9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*

10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways: Respite for those with early- to moderate-stage dementia*

10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game

11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*

12 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Lunch & Learn: Winter Birds, presented by Wood County Park District

1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*

1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre

1 p.m. In-Person: How About A Movie? “The Christmas Story 2” (2012), hosted by John Blinn*

Advanced planning

Musical Monday is Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. This month’s feature is “White Christmas,” starring Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney, Danny Kaye and Vera-Ellen. Registration required.

No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.

