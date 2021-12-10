The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required.
Meals
Menu: Monday hamburger pie or cheese manicotti, Tuesday stuffed chicken breast or pork ribette, Wednesday hamloaf, Thursday spaghetti and meatsauce or lemon pepper pollock, Friday hamburger or hot dog.
Dinner Menu: Tuesday baked steak, Wednesday grilled cheese sandwich, Thursday chicken tenders.
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
TUESDAY
9 a.m. Off-Site: Breakfast Club: Meet at Waffle House, 1548 E. Wooster St.*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Gnome Ornament Craft, hosted by Leslie Miller*
10:30 a.m. Zoom: Memory Chat, facilitated by the Alzheimer’s Association*
11 a.m. In-Person: Coping with Grief & Loss, presented by Lisa Myers, LISW-S, WCCOA
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
10:30 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Depression & Anxiety, presented by McLaren St. Luke’s*
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Karaoke
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: The Mis-Origin of Historical Tradition (Part 3), presented by Mike McMaster, Wood County Museum
11:45 a.m. In-Person: Piano recital, provided by students of Vicki Hoehner
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*
6 p.m. In-Person: Piano recital, provided by students of Amanda Mullins
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways: Respite for those with early- to moderate-stage dementia*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Lunch & Learn: Winter Birds, presented by Wood County Park District
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About A Movie? “The Christmas Story 2” (2012), hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
Musical Monday is Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. This month’s feature is “White Christmas,” starring Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney, Danny Kaye and Vera-Ellen. Registration required.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.