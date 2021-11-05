The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center.
To register for programming, call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department. WCCOA LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required.
Meals
Lunch reservations required at least one day ahead by 2 p.m.
Menu: Monday sloppy joe or shredded chicken sandwich, Tuesday chef salad with ham, egg * cheese OR tuna salad, Wednesday honey mustard chicken breast or liver and onions, Thursday Thanksgiving Meal (reservations required by Monday), Friday stuffed green pepper soup or turkey stew.
Dinner menu: Tuesday Thanksgiving Meal, Wednesday smothered chicken breast with swiss and bacon, Thursday goulash
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: The Mis-Origins of Historical Tradition (Part 2), presented by Mike McMaster, Wood County Museum
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
3-5 p.m. Deliveries: Veterans Recognition*
TUESDAY
9 a.m. Off-site: Breakfast Club, meet at Panera Bread (1540 E. Wooster St.)*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Stained Glass Craft, led by Lesile Miller*
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Safe Winter Driving, presented by Sandy Weichman, Safe Communities of Wood County
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
5:30 p.m. In-Person: Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group: Create alongside your peers.
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Movie Series: “Die Hard 2” (1990)*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
12:30 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Brain Games
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: “The Red Badge of Courage” (1951), hosted by John Blinn
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.
ADVANCED PLANNING:
Musical Monday: Enjoy some popcorn while enjoying this month’s Musical Monday feature, “Mary Poppins” (1964). Synopsis: In turn of the century London, a magical nanny employs music and adventure to help two neglected children become closer to their father. Starring Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke and David Tomlinson. Advanced registration required.