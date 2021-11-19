The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel! Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required.
Meals
Menu: Monday chipped beef or creamed chicken, Tuesday goulash or almandine pollock, Wednesday meatloaf or chicken wings, Thursday all sites closed, Friday all sites closed.
Dinner Menu: Tuesday chicken & waffles, Wednesday no evening meal, Thursday all sites closed.
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Scattergories
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Trivia, sponsored by Bridge Home Health & Hospice
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
1 p.m. Zoom: Bingo
3 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Acrylic Painting Class, hosted by Alicia Cantu*
4 p.m. In-Person: Karaoke
5:30 p.m. In-Person: Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
All sites closed
FRIDAY
All sites closed
Advanced planning
A Facebook Hacking vs. Impersonation will be presented Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. This presentation will cover the difference between hacking and being impersonated on Facebook, what to do if you are the victim, and what to do if one of your friends in the victim. Presented by Rita Brieschke, program & technology specialist, WCCOA.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.