The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center.
To register for programming, call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department. WCCOA LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required.
Meals
Lunch reservations required at least one day ahead by 2 p.m.
Menu: Monday macaroni and cheese with ham or chicken and dumplings, Tuesday chipped turkey sandwich or bologna salad sandwich, Wednesday roast beef, Thursday pork chop or chicken and noodles, Friday pepper steak or teriyaki chicken.
Dinner Menu: Tuesday bratwurst, Wednesday liver and onions, Thursday chicken salad croissant.
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Military History: Video Series
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Musical Monday: “Mary Poppins”*
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Brain Training*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
12:30 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Movie Trivia, Hosted by Mary Tebbe, Rossford area site manager.
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: Bingo, Cover-all prize sponsored by Bridge Home Health & Hospice.
11 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Constipation & Aging, presented by Shikha Mistry, MD, McLaren St. Luke’s Family Medicine.*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, Peer-led Instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group: Create alongside your peers.
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Movie Series: “Die Hard: With a Vengance” (1995).*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Family Feud, hosted by Rita Brieschke, WCCOA.
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways: Respite care for those with mild to moderate dementia.*
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Lunch & Learn: Meet the Playwright.*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie? “Bad Boy” (1949), hosted by John Blinn.*
SATURDAY
8:30 a.m. In-Person: Holiday Parade Breakfast.*
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net
ADVANCED PLANNING
Teaching Kitchen: Dec. 21 from 11 a.m.-noon. Join us this month for another class by BGSU Dining. This hands-on cooking class is available to everyone, regardless of culinary experience. Menu: Perfect pumpkin soup with homemade honey biscuits. Class is limited to 15. Registration required by Nov. 24. Cost: $15 per person.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.