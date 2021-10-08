The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center.
To register for programming, call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department. WCCOA LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required.
Meals
Lunch reservations required at least one day ahead by 2 p.m.
Menu: Monday cabbage roll or country fried steak, Tuesday beef lasagna OR king ranch chicken casserole, Wednesday vegetable soup or broccoli soup, Thursday hamloaf or turkey tetrazzini, Friday stuffed green pepper or Rueben casserole.
Dinner Menu: Tuesday country fried steak, Wednesday chef salad with beef strips, Thursday chicken cordon bleu.
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m.
Activities
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Breakfast Club: Meet at Frisch’s Big Boy, 1006 N. Main St.*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Memory Chats, facilitated by Alzheimer’s Association*
11 a.m. In-Person: Safe Communities Seminar, facilitated by Sandy Wiechman, Wood County Safe Communities coordinator
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: Matter of Balance Class*
1 p.m. Zoom & In-Person: Dementia Conversations Program, presented by Chase Greenlee, ESQ. & Dakota Stone, MSSA, LSW, Alzheimer’s Association.
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Family Feud
1-3 p.m. In-Person: Podiatry Clinic*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
5, 6 p.m. In-Person: Senior services levy presentation
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group: Create alongside your peers
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Movie: “Ghostbusters” (1984)*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
4 p.m. In-Person: All About Zoom - Part 1, presented by Rita Brieschke, program & technology specialist, WCCOA
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
11:45 a.m. In-Person: SilverSneakers Stretch & Balance Class*
12 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Lunch & Learn: Mind-Body Connection*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: This week’s feature film: “Soldier in the Rain” (1963), hosted by John Blinn*
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.