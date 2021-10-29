The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center.
To register for programming, call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department. WCCOA LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required.
Meals
Lunch reservations required at least one day ahead by 2 p.m.
Menu: Monday veal picatta or chicken stir fry, Tuesday roast pork or vegetable lasagna, Wednesday meatloaf or stuffed chicken breast, Thursday chili or ham and potato soup, Friday beef lasagna or tuna and noodles
Dinner Menu: Tuesday barbecue chicken, Wednesday mushroom steak, Thursday pecan crusted tilapia
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Military History, Video series by the Great Courses
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
5:30 p.m. In-Person: Golden Care Awards*
TUESDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
12:30 p.m. In-Person: Puzzle Exchange: Bring a puzzle to exchange or come take a puzzle to complete
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: Matter of Balance Class*
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: Bingo
10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways at St. Timothy’s Church in Perrysburg*
11 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Care Compass Project: Resources for Caregivers*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
4 p.m. In-Person: BG Knitter’s Guild
5:30 p.m. In-Person: Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group: Create alongside your peers
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Movie Series: “Die Hard” (1988)*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways: Respite care for those with mild to moderate dementia*
10:30 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Social Security, presented by Chad Plontz
12:30 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Happy Hour
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: “To Hell and Back” (1955), hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
Holiday parade breakfast: On Nov. 20 at 8:30 a.m., enjoy a complimentary breakfast including pancakes, sausage, fruit and a muffin. Tickets are required to attend the breakfast and will be available starting Monday. Call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net to register and receive your ticket. Space is limited to the first 75 participants registered. Following breakfast, head downtown to enjoy the BG Community Holiday Parade at 10:30 a.m.
NEW FITNESS CLASS: Buti Chair Yoga will be offered on Wednesdays, Nov. 3-Dec. 8 and a make-up class on Dec. 9 from 5:30-6 p.m. Buti yoga is a practice known for its cardio-intensive bursts of tribal dance, primal movement and conditioning. Buti chair yoga incorporates these qualities while sitting in a chair to enhance posture and control movement. The class will be led by Claire Semer, certified instructor. Register now to reserve a spot.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.