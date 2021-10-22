The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center.
To register for programming, call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department. WCCOA LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required.
Meals
Lunch reservations required at least one day ahead by 2 p.m.
Menu: Monday hamburger pie or cheese manicotti, Tuesday stuffed chicken breast or pork ribette, Wednesday hamloaf or chicken chimichanga, Thursday spaghetti and meat sauce or fish nuggets, Friday hamburger or hotdog
Dinner Menu: Tuesday sweet & sour meatballs, Wednesday seafood Alfredo, Thursday corned beef
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: An Introduction to the Origins of Spiritualism, presented by Mike McMaster, education coordinator, Wood County Museum
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Art Therapy, facilitated by Kaitlyn Harden, MA, ATR-P*
TUESDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Trivia
11 a.m. In-Person: Teaching Kitchen, facilitated by Bowling Green State University Dining*
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: Matter of Balance Class*
3 p.m. In-Person: Reader’s Café Feature Movie: “The Devil Wears Prada
4 p.m. In-Person: Book Club: “The Giver of the Stars” by Jojo Moyes
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: Hibernation Fascination, presented by Lauren Stewart, naturalist, Ohio Department of Natural Resources
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
3 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Acrylic Painting Class, hosted by Alicia Cantu*
5:45 p.m. In-Person: Karaoke
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group: Create alongside your peers.
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Movie: “Ghostbusters” (2016)*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
4 p.m. In-Person: All About Zoom - Part 3, presented by Rita Brieschke, program and technology specialist, WCCOA
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
10:30 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Social Security, presented by Chad Plontz
11:45 a.m. In-Person: SilverSneakers Stretch & Balance Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge
1 p.m. Zoom: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: This week’s feature film: “The Hunter” (1980), hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
NEW FITNESS CLASS: Buti Chair Yoga will be offered on Wednesdays, Nov. 3-Dec. 8 and a make-up class on Dec. 9 from 5:30-6 p.m. Buti yoga is a practice known for its cardio-intensive bursts of tribal dance, primal movement and conditioning. Buti chair yoga incorporates these qualities while sitting in a chair to enhance posture and control movement. The class will be led by Claire Semer, certified instructor. Register now to reserve a spot.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.