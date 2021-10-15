The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center.
To register for programming, call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department. WCCOA LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required.
Meals
Lunch reservations required at least one day ahead by 2 p.m.
Menu: Monday barbecue chicken or liver and onions, Tuesday chicken tenders or black-eyed peas hash, Wednesday chicken paprikash, Thursday beef Spanish rice or chicken lasagna, Friday beef and potato casserole or lemon pepper tilapia.
Dinner menu: Tuesday ham, Wednesday hamburger, Thursday white chicken chili. Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
Monday
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Military History: Video series by the Great Courses.
11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. In-Person: Senior Services Levy Presentation, presented by Denise Niese, executive director, WCCOA.
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Monday Musical: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera”
Tuesday
9 a.m. In-Person: Brain Training*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
12:30 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Movie Trivia
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: Matter of Balance Class*
Wednesday
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
11 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Pain Control & Aging, presented by Dr. Shikha Mistry, McLaren St. Luke’s Family Medicine.
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
Thursday
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group: Create alongside your peers.
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Movie: “Ghostbusters II” (1989).*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
4 p.m. In-Person: All About Zoom - Part 3, presented by Rita Brieschke, program & technology specialist, WCCOA.
Friday
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot Card Game
11:45 a.m. In-Person: SilverSneakers Stretch & Balance Class*
12 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Lunch & Learn: Mind-Body Connection, presentation by BGSU Optimal Aging Institute.*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: This week’s feature film: “Tom Horn” (1980), hosted by John Blinn.*
Advanced planning
An Introduction to the Origins of Spiritualism is set for Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. Spiritualism, or communicating with the dead, rose from obscurity on the exact date of March 31, 1848 in the village of Hydesville, New York. It quickly grew to be one of America’s fastest growing religious movements. Learn about the Fox sisters – mediums to the afterlife or charlatans? Presented by Mike McMaster, education coordinator, Wood County Museum.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.