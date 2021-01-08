The following will take place next week — virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. Facebook events can be found at www.facebook.com/wccoa.
*VLA indicates programming included in the new LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy (VLA). This learning platform will be held on Zoom with professional speakers and each session is recorded for ongoing viewing.
Go to www. facebook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Visit www.wccoa.net for more information. If you are not able to access Facebook check the website at www.wccoa.net for information or email programs@wccoa.net.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday country fried steak, Tuesday turkey, Wednesday spaghetti and meatballs, Thursday chicken fajitas, Friday sloppy Joe
Activities
SUNDAY
12:30 p.m. Zoom: Delay the Disease Class**
1:30 p.m. Zoom: Dancing with Parkinson’s Class**
2:30 p.m. Zoom: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention**
MONDAY
Facebook: Would You Rather
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers Exercise Class**
11:30 a.m. Zoom: *VLA: So You Want to Talk About Race book discussion: Part 4 of 4, presented by the City of Bowling Green Human Relations Commission.
TUESDAY
Facebook: 5-Question Trivia
10 a.m. Zoom: Name that Tune Bingo: Register for a special music bingo card to play along.
2 p.m. Zoom: *VLA: Sports Terms: The Art of Figure Skating, presented by Danielle Brogley, director of programs, WCCOA.
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers Exercise Class**
10 a.m. Zoom: *VLA: Traffic Safety, presented by Sandy Wiechman, Wood County Safe Communities Coordinator and Mike Brown, AAA.
THURSDAY
Facebook: Cooking Video
10 a.m. Zoom: *VLA: Birds of Winter, presented by Lauren Stewart, naturalist, ODNR.
2 p.m. Zoom: *VLA: Tech. News & Discussion, presented by Rita Brieschke, program and technology specialist, WCCOA.
FRIDAY
Facebook: Friday Funny
Noon Zoom: Virtual Dining: Grab a lunch and join the conversation. Free lunch for the first 15 registered.
Advanced planning
Want to learn where modern music came from? Wonder where old music went? Join Dakota Morrison for a four-part “History of Popular Music” series on Zoom. Look at music from the 1940s to the 2020s to see how, why and when popular music developed. Reminisce about the music you love, and discover what is popular today. This series will take place on the Wednesdays, Jan. 20, Feb. 17, March 17 and April 21 at 2 p.m.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute.
A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.