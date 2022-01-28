The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday cabbage roll or veal patty, Tuesday black-eyed peas hash (sausage) or chicken and dumplings, Wednesday pepper steak or chicken teriyaki, Thursday turkey pot roast or meat and bean chili, Friday scalloped potatoes and ham or cheese manicotti.
Dinner Menu: Tuesday spaghetti and meat sauce, Wednesday bratwurst, Thursday chicken noodle soup.
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Chair Aerobics Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Art Therapy, facilitated by Kaitlyn Harden, MA, ATR-P.*
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Club F.I.T. Class*, facilitated by Briar Hill Health Campus
10 a.m. In-Person: Coffee Crew: Meet at Grounds for Thought
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: Puzzle Exchange, bring along any size puzzle to exchange, or simply look at the puzzles and take one home
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Care Compass Project: Estate Planning & Advanced Care Directives*
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
4 p.m. In-Person: BG Knitters Guild
4 p.m. In-Person: Game Night
5:30 p.m. In-Person: Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Cardio & Tone Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Romantic Comedy Movie Series: “Crazy, Stupid, Love” (2011)*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways: Respite program for those with early to moderate dementia
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12:30 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Happy Hour
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie? Feature: “Bringing up Baby” (1938)*
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Great Decisions 2022: Russia, led by Arpan Yagnik, communication, PSU*
Advanced planning
Bob Ross Experience is Feb. 14 from 9 a.m.-noon. Ross is recognized as one of the most iconic memorable personalities on public television. With his gentle approach and homespun humor Bob Ross has taught, inspired and entertained millions of people around the country and around the world. With more than 1,500 Ross teachers holding local workshops every day, you can paint just like Ross does on TV – in a few hours. Classes are suited for beginners. Hosted by Nate Miller, CRI. Advanced registration required by Feb. 7. Class is limited to the first 9 participants. The cost is $50 per person, supplies provided.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.