The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday chipped beef or creamed chicken; Tuesday hamloaf or vegetable lasagna; Wednesday hamburger pie or smoked sausage; Thursday roast beef or almondine pollock; Friday cream of potato soup or vegetable soup
Dinner Menu: Tuesday ham, Wednesday baked chicken, Thursday meat chili
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activites
MONDAY
All sites are closed.
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Club F.I.T. Class*facilitated by the therapy department from Wood Haven Health Care
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Teaching Kitchen with BGSU *
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot Card Game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
3 p.m. In-Person: Readers Café: The Da Vinci Code *
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12:45 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Brain Games led by Christine Burt, Northeast Area Senior Center
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
5:30 p.m. In-Person: Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Cardio & Tone Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Thursday Movie Series Feature: Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot Card Game
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. Zoom: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie? Feature: “House of Bamboo” (1955)*
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Great Decisions 2022: Climate Change led by Dr. Marc Simon, Department of Political Science BGSU *
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net
ADVANCED PLANNING:
Art Therapy: Monday, Feb. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. Experience the many benefits of art which can include improving mood, cognitive function, enhanced motor skills, social interaction, greater self-expression, pain relief and much more. This session we will be creating bleeding tissue paper art and will hidden messages in the art with the colors mingling together. Facilitated by Kaitlyn Harden, MA, ATR-P. Sponsored by Amada Senior Care.
