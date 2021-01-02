The following will take place next week — virtually — through the Wood County Senior Center.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. Facebook events can be found at www.facebook.com/wccoa.
*VLA indicates programming included in the new LivelyU Virtual Learning Academy (VLA). This learning platform will be held on Zoom with professional speakers and each session is recorded for ongoing viewing.
Go to www. facebook.com/wccoa to join the online activities. Instructions will be posted daily. Visit www.wccoa.net for more information. If you are not able to access Facebook check the website at www.wccoa.net for information or email programs@wccoa.net.
**Advanced registration required.
Meals
The home-delivered meal menu: Monday pulled pork sandwich, Tuesday sweet and sour chicken, Wednesday beef stew, Thursday barbecue chicken wings, Friday meatloaf.
Activities
MONDAY
Facebook: Discussion post
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers Exercise Class**
10 a.m. Zoom: Coffee chat and coloring
TUESDAY
Facebook: 5-Question Trivia
10 a.m. Zoom: You Decide: Take part in an ethics discussion based on your interpretation of the law.
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom: Silver Sneakers Exercise Class**
Noon Zoom: Virtual Dining: Grab a lunch and join the conversation
THURSDAY
2 p.m. Zoom: Beating the Holiday Energy Blues, presented by Amy Carles, Ohio Consumers Counsel
FRIDAY
Facebook: Friday Funny
10 a.m. Zoom: Brain Games: Riddles, trivia, and problem-solving exercises
2 p.m. Zoom: “Happy” Hour: Filled with happy thoughts and uplifting times
Advanced planning
Safe communities coalition partners will answer traffic safety questions and talk about general information about technology in vehicles. Join this program on Zoom Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. Presented by Sandy Wiechman, Wood County Safe Communities coordinator and Mike Brown, AAA.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute.
A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.