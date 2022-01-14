The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday all sites are closed, Tuesday chicken a la king or swedish meatballs, Wednesday stuffed chicken (broccoli) breast, Thursday stuffed pepper or chicken macaroni casserole, Friday plantation supper or lemon pepper cod
Dinner Menu: Tuesday meatloaf, Wednesday chicken taco, Thursday chef salad with turkey
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
All sites are closed
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Club F.I.T. Class* facilitated by the therapy department from Wood Haven Health Care
9 a.m. In-Person: Brain Training: Emotional Aging, Thad Polk, Great Courses, with breakfast *
10 a.m. In-Person: Musikgarten for Adults Preview Class
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11:00 a.m. In-Person: City of Bowling Green Community Development led by Matt Snow, Housing Specialist City of BG
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
4:30 p.m. In-Person: The Science of Natural Healing, Great Courses *
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Exercise & Aging: led by McLaren St. Luke’s Family Medicine
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12:30 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Movie Trivia focus on Betty White led by Mary Tebbe, Rossford Area Senior Center
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
5:30 p.m. In-Person: Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Cardio & Tone Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Thursday Movie Series Feature: “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989)*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways: Respite program for those with early to moderate dementia*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot Card Game
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Lunch and Learn: Preventing Falls facility from Bowling Green State University Doctor of Physical Therapy Program *
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie? Feature: “Panic in the Streets” (1950)*
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Changing Demographics led by Kelly Balistreri, Department of Sociology, BGSU
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net