The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday all sites closed, Tuesday pulled pork or grill chicken breast sandwich, Wednesday beef stew or tuna and noodles, Thursday chicken wings or pork cutlet, Friday meatloaf or dilled salmon.
Dinner Menu: Tuesday chef salad with ham, turkey and egg, Wednesday meatloaf, Thursday turkey pot roast stew.
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
MONDAY
All sites closed in ovservance of Presidents Day
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Club F.I.T. Class, facilitated by Briar Hill Health Campus*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
2 p.m. In-Person: Antiques Roadshow, hosted by Fern Kao*
3 p.m. In-Person: Readers Café Feature: “The Notebook”*
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Afternoon Art, Hosted by Chapman Learning Community
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12:45 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Brain Games
1 p.m. In-Person: Podiatry Services, provided by Maumee Bay Foot & Ankle Specialists*
1 p.m. In-Person: Round-Robin Cribbage Tournament*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice*
5:30 p.m. In-Person: Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Cardio & Tone Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Romantic Comedy Movie Series: “Definitely, Maybe” (2008)*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
10:30 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Healthcare & Your Retirement, presented by Chad Plontz, Edward Jones
11 a.m. In-Person: Teaching Kitchen by Bowling Green State University Dining.*
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie? Feature: “Father Goose” (1963).*
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Great Decisions Lecture Series 2022: Industrial Policy, led by William Sawaya, Department of Management, BGSU*
Advanced planning
Star Wars Movie Series: View the original trilogy on consecutive Thursdays, March 3, 10 and 17 at 1 p.m.: “A New Hope” (1977); “The Empire Strikes Back” (1980); “Return of the Jedi” (1983). Reservations required with the programs department.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.