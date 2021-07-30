The following will take place next week through the Wood County Senior Center.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the programs department at programs@wccoa.net. Or, join in at www.facebook.com/wccoa.
*Advanced registration required.
Meals
Lunch reservations required at least one day ahead by 2 p.m.
Menu: Monday country fried streak, Tuesday chef salad with ham, Wednesday spaghetti with meat sauce, Thursday all sites closed, Friday cube steak.
Activities
MONDAY
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
TUESDAY
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot Card Game
2 p.m. Zoom: Listening Hour, facilitated by Francesca Leass, LISW-S, LICDC-CS, behavioral health specialist/MAT clinical supervisor, Wood County Community Health Center.
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Exercise Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: Bingo
12:30 p.m. In-Person: Chronic Pain Self-Management Program*
1 p.m. In-Person: Bowling Green Knitter’s Guild, hosted by Jackie Instone.
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice, peer-led instruction
1 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
THURSDAY
All sites closed for Senior Day at the Wood County Fair
Event begins at 9 a.m. and will be held at the fairgrounds under the tent. Enter through Gates B or C off of Poe Road. Lunch reservations required by today.
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
11:45 a.m. In-Person: SilverSneakers Stretch & Balance Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: This week’s feature film: “The Bride Comes Home” (1935), hosted by John Blinn.
2 p.m. Zoom: Happy Hour
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Boom Move Class*
Advanced planning
The Chronic Pain Self-Management Program small group workshop will meet once a week for six weeks. Instructors are certified by Stanford University. This is for people who have been diagnosed with chronic pain, which is pain lasting longer than 3-6 months, or beyond the normal healing time of an injury. Participants report they have more energy, less pain and improved quality of life. Get the support and learn coping techniques for self-management. The program includes two manuals, Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain and Tool Kit for Active Living with Chronic Pain, and the CPSMP exercise CD. Pre-registration is required by Monday at 10 a.m.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for meals. Payments can be mailed to Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.