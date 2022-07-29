The Wood County Committee on Aging will host a day for seniors at the Wood County Fair on Thursday.
9-9:50 a.m. Jake Pilewski, guitarist
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Wood County Committee on Aging will host a day for seniors at the Wood County Fair on Thursday.
9-9:50 a.m. Jake Pilewski, guitarist
Coffee and donuts
9:50-10 a.m. Welcome and opening address
National Anthem by Pilewski
10-11 a.m. Spittin’ Image - Blain and Brian Swabb
11-11:10 a.m. Door prize drawing (must be present to win)
11:10 a.m.-12:10 p.m. Bliss Quintet of Women
12:10-12:30 p.m. Lunch address
Lunch is stacked turkey or ham, cold beans, heritage coleslaw, melon salad, Rice Krispie treat and water.
12:30-1:15 p.m. Comedy Magic Show - Mike Bishop
1:30-2:30 p.m. Just Jazz
Door prize drawing (must be present to win)