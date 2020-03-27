All Wood County Committee on Aging senior center locations will remain closed to the general public through April 30. WCCOA will continue to offer modified services during this time.
As April 30 approaches, officials will consult with the Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Batey regarding the status of re-opening.
Older adults who participate at the senior center congregate dining sites are encouraged take advantage of home-delivered meals during this time. Any Wood County resident (age 60 or older), in need of home delivered meals or other assistance, should call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email WCCOA@wccoa.net.
The WCCOA has put a plan in place for modified operations of services during the coronavirus pandemic.
This plan calls for:
· Medical escort will be provided on a case by case basis (but not for clients who are symptomatic of the virus).
· All senior center locations will be closed to participants and the general public.
· Home delivered meal service will continue. All home delivered meal participants will receive one hot lunch delivered daily and will be offered a weekly drop of seven frozen meals to reheat for dinner.
· WCCOA will be developing a modified menu for the timeframe determined for the closure. This menu will offer one entrée rather than a choice and during Lent all Friday menus will be meat-free (i.e. vegetable lasagna or macaroni and cheese).
· Staff and volunteers who will be delivering home delivered meals will not be entering client homes unless absolutely necessary to make the delivery. Staff / volunteers will also be instructed to remain at least 6-feet away from a client if they need to enter the residence. The clients will be asked to have a table/surface near the inside of the door or on their front porch/in their garage for meals to be placed upon at delivering. In order to assure that the client is well, the staff/volunteer will have a visual of the client or at minimum voice interaction through the door.