The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. is scheduling cholesterol screening clinics for May.
Participants must be a resident of Wood County and 25 years of age or older. The cost is $20 for those 60 and over, $25 for those 25-59. These screenings require an appointment and pretest instructions.
The screening panel includes: Total Cholesterol, HDL (good cholesterol), LDL (bad cholesterol), Triglycerides, Total Cholesterol/HDL ratio and a blood glucose level.
Results will be immediately available and discussed with clients by a Registered Nurse.
they will be held at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., from 9-11 a.m. on May 4, 20 and 24.
They will be held at the Perrysburg Area Senior Center, 140 W. Indiana Ave., from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on May 10 and 27.
To schedule an appointment, call 800-367-4935 or 419-353-5661 and ask for the Social Services Department.