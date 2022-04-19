In Recognition of Older Americans Month, the Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. will hold an open house at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., on May 19 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Take a look at programs, services and classes. This event is open to anyone interested in learning more about what our eight senior centers offer to serve the older adults and families of Wood County.
Some of our featured services at the event will include:
· Lunch and dinner services
· Home-delivered meals
· Social services
· Medical transportation
· Fitness classes
· Art programs
· LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy
· Technology loans & assistance
· Volunteer opportunities
Meet with staff, volunteers, class instructors and active participants to learn more and get questions answered.
Free balance screenings will be available during the event provided by Bowling Green State University’s Physical Therapy Department. Spaces are limited.
Registration is not required. Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. on May 19. Dinner is served from 5:30 -6:30 p.m.
The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.
For information on programs and services, contact 419-353-5661, 800-367-4935 or www.wccoa.net.