Work on the city’s senior center is on track for being finished by Valentine’s Day.
Phil Spurlock, site superintendent with Mosser Construction, gave an update via Zoom Wednesday to Wood County Committee on Aging administrators, board members and advocates.
Spurlock said the basement walls will be finished this week and the slab should be finished on July 17. At that point, a precast will be set for the first floor and the structure will continue to be built up with metal studs.
“Things are going pretty good, the weather has been a treat although a little hot,” Spurlock said.
The project, located on South Grove Street, has been delayed due to soil samples and coronavirus concerns, he said.
“Things have been moving forward, we just have to hit the date of the first of February,” he added.
Workers are having their temperature taken daily and are wearing face masks when in close quarters.
That is difficult with 100-degree temperatures, but workers are drinking a lot of water, Spurlock said.
“It really hasn’t affected us too much,” he said.
If someone tested positive, the site would shut down.
Danielle Brogley, director of programs, asked what other delays may slow down construction.
There have been no delays with equipment and the project is pretty much out of the woods and moving forward, Spurlock said.
The roof should be up by November.
Brogley shared drone pictures of the work site, showing the stairwell and elevator shaft that are started plus where the dining room and parking will be.
Board member Roger Anderson asked if there have been any water problems.
Spurlock said the pumps are running 24/7, draining offsite, and retention ponds are planned.
Volunteer Danilda Lee asked if the ponds will be dangerous being so close to the building.
Spurlock said there will be parking curbs in front of the ponds and there should not be more than 4 feet of water.
Lee also wondered if they will ever be able to return to the center on North Main Street.
Jim Stainbrook, a staff member with the agency, said the city owns that building.
It is up to the state on deciding when it may reopen.
“We definitely miss everyone,” Brogley said.
The new facility will include an 83-space parking lot, coffee bar/lounge area, dining room, five activity rooms and a new adult daycare center. On the second floor, there will be offices for administration, social services and the Bowling Green State University Optimal Aging Institute.
Denise Niese, executive director of the Wood County Committee on Aging, said the additional space will allow for more opportunities for programs and events.
Mosser was originally selected to do the project in September, but questions were brought up about that first bidding process. In October, the board rejected all the bids and started over. Mosser was again selected out of the three companies that submitted bids.
“We’re excited to build it for you,” Spurlock said.
Funding for the $7.9 million center is coming from a few sources, including a $1.6 million state contribution. There is also a $1.2 million fundraising campaign being conducted by the board. So far, over $725,000 has been raised. State Bank will be financing the remainder of the needed funds for the facility.
The current senior center on North Main Street was built in 1914 and was originally a post office. In 1981, the senior center moved in after the facility was renovated. The building has been closed to the public since March due to coronavirus concerns.
The new facility is 18,000 square feet on the main floor, with another 8,500 square feet on both the second floor and in the basement. With 35,000 square feet of available space, it more than doubles the senior center’s existing space of 14,500 square feet.