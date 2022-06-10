The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday cream of broccoli soup or vegetable soup, Tuesday roasted pork or broccoli stuffed chicken breast, Wednesday hamloaf, Thursday chicken patty or sausage patty (sandwich), Friday scalloped potatoes and ham or roasted vegetable lasagna
Dinner Menu: Tuesday stuffed salmon, Wednesday corned beef, Thursday chef salad with ham, egg and cheese
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Breakfast Club: Meet at Frisch’s (1006 N. Main St.)
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Beginner Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: American Military History: Video series from the Great Courses
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1:15 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Spelling bee
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Club F.I.T. Class, facilitated by Wood Haven Health Care*
10 a.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Adventures in the Spanish Language*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Dragonfly House Plant Décor, hosted by Leslie Miller*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Advanced Yoga Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Reminiscing: Childhood games & pastimes, presented by Ohio Living
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop*
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: LivelyU Livelong Learning Academy: Mental Health & Well-Being*
11 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Medication Safety, presented by McLaren St. Luke’s Family Medicine
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12:30 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Movie Star Trivia
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice*
2 p.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Baseball: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly*
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Karaoke
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Class*
5:30 p.m. In-Person: Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
10 a.m. In-Person: LivelyU Livelong Learning Academy: Spanish Film Culture Review*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Memory Chat, facilitated by the Alzheimer’s Association*
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tom Hanks Movie Series Feature: “A League of Their Own” (1992)*
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Tranquil Coloring, facilitated by Jan Chilcote
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot Card Game
10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways: Respite care for those with early to moderate dementia*
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12 p.m. In-Person: Lunch & Learn, Lunch*
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: “The Winning Team” (1952), hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
A Blood Pressure & Blood Glucose Clinic will be held June 21 from 10 a.m.-noon. No appointment required. No charge for blood pressure screenings, $1 for blood glucose screenings. Facilitated by Denise Kaminski, RN, WCCOA.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.