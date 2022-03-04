The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
Meals
Menu:Monday chicken a la king or Swedish meatballs, Tuesday chef salad with ham or chicken salad, Wednesday stuffed pepper or chicken macaroni casserole, Thursday stuffed chicken breast or liver & onions, Friday plantation supper or lemon pepper cod
Dinner menu: Tuesday oven roasted chicken, Wednesday salad with beef, egg and cheese, Thursday ham & potato soup
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Chair Aerobics Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: American Military History, Video series from The Great Courses.
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Club F.I.T. Class, Facilitated by ProHealth Partners, Inc.*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Alcohol Ink Tiles, Hosted by Leslie Miller*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
10:30 a.m. Zoom: Memory Chat, Facilitated by the Alzheimer’s Association*
11 a.m. In-Person: Name that Tune, Facilitated by Aetna
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot Card Game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
4:30 p.m. In-Person: The Science of Natural Healing, Video series from The Great Courses.
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Guiding Pathways: Respite program for those with early to moderate dementia.
11 a.m. In-Person: Fact or Fiction, Facilitated by Amada Senior Care
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
12:30 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Who, What, Where?
1 p.m. In-Person: Historical Literature Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice*
2 p.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Adventures in German*
2 p.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Gallery Group at the Toledo Museum of Art*
4 p.m. In-Person: Quick Recipes, Facilitated by Bowling Green Manor*
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Drawing/Intro to Charcoal Class*
5:30 p.m. In-Person: Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Cardio & Tone Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Pinochle
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Original Star Wars Trilogy: ”The Empire Strikes Back” (1980), Snacks sponsored by Devoted Health.*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
2:30 p.m. In-Person: Spring Bunny Upcycling Craft, Facilitated by Kingston Healthcare*
4 p.m. In-Person: Community Christian Legal Services Legal Clinic*
5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
9:30 a.m. In-Person: Hearing Clinic, Provided by The Hearing Center
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot Card Game
11 a.m. In-Person: How Much Do Hearing Aids Really Cost?, Presented by The Hearing Center
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie? Feature: “Miss Grant Takes Richmond” (1949), Hosted by John Blinn*
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the
cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested
donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or email programs@wccoa.net
Advanced planning:
Lunch & Learn with Bowling Green Author Tom Lambert March 18 at 12 p.m. Lambert is author of the books “Living with Earl” (2015) and “Dying with Earl” (2017). He will discuss the process of writing a book and will read from “Living with Earl.” If you would like to read the book before the program, WCCOA has copies available for request upon registering for the program. Registration is required by March 16. Lunch will be provided for the first 20 participants registered, provided by Waterford at Levis Commons.