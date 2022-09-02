The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email [email protected].
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Lunch menu: Monday all sites closed due to Labor Day, Tuesday stuffed pepper or chicken cordon blue, Wednesday, beef stroganoff or teriyaki salmon, Thursday chipped ham or chicken salad (sandwich), Friday hamburger pie or cheese roll up.
Dinner Menu: Tuesday chicken casserole, Wednesday mushroom steak, Thursday pork chop.
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
All sites closed due to Labor Day
TUESDAY
9 a.m. Club F.I.T. Class, facilitated by Prohealth*
10 a.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Spanish*
10:30 a.m. Advanced Yoga Class*
1 p.m. Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. Bingo
1 p.m. Zoom: Collette Travel information on Ireland Trip
3 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Creative Writing: Fiction *
3 p.m. Dominoes
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom only: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
11 a.m. Care Compass Project * Caregivers Education
12:30 p.m. Medicare Tips
1 p.m. Cribbage
1 p.m. Tai Chi Practice*
2 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Die Post German Newspaper
4 p.m. BG Knitter’s Guild *
4:30 p.m. Tai Chi*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Watercolor Art Group
1 p.m. Sports Drama Movie Series: “Remember the Titans” (2000)*
1:30 p.m. Mah Jongg
2 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Astronomy: Exploring Time and Space on BGSU campus*
2:30 p.m. Sweater Pumpkin Craft with Kingston of Perrysburg *
4 p.m. Legal Clinic Christian Legal Services *
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom only: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. Hand & Foot Card Game
10 a.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Binder of a Lifetime*
10 a.m. Writers’ Group
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. Party Bridge*
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. How About a Movie? “The Shopworn Angel” (1938), Hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
Medicare 101 will be held Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. Learn ways to stay informed, be healthy, and save money. This free service is brought to area seniors by the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program at the Ohio Department of Insurance.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email [email protected].