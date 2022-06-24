The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email [email protected].
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday macaroni and cheese with ham or barbecue chicken breast, Tuesday stuffed green pepper soup or white chicken chili, Wednesday turkey or liver and onions, Thursday chicken salad or chef salad with ham, cheese and egg, Friday hamburger or hot dog.
Dinner Menu: Tuesday hamloaf, Wednesday goulash, Thursday hot dog.
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. Beginner Yoga Class*
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
12:30 p.m. Scattergories (Zoom option available)
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. Art Therapy, facilitated by Kaitlyn Harden, MA, LPC, ATR-P*
1 p.m. Musical Monday Feature: “The Music Man” (1962)*
TUESDAY
9 a.m. Club F.I.T. Class, facilitated by Wood Haven Health Care*
10 a.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Adventures in the Spanish Language*
10:30 a.m. Advanced Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Trivia
1 p.m. Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. Bingo
1 p.m. Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop*
2 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Local Tales*
3 p.m. Dominoes
3 p.m. Reader’s Café Feature: “Water for Elephants”*
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. Delay the Disease Class* (Zoom option available)
10 a.m. ZOOM ONLY: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
10 a.m. LivelyU Livelong Learning Academy: Mental Health & Well-Being*
11 a.m. VA Aid & Housebound Benefits, presented by Denise Kaminiski, RN, WCCOA
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. Cribbage
1 p.m. Tai Chi Practice*
1 p.m. Podiatry Clinic, provided by Maumee Bay Foot & Ankle Specialists*
2 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Baseball: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
4:30 p.m. Tai Chi Class*
5:30 p.m. Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Watercolor Art Group
10 a.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Spanish Film Culture Review*
11 a.m. Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. Tom Hanks Movie Series Feature: “You’ve Got Mail” (1998)*
1 p.m. Chair Yoga Class*
1:30 p.m. Mah Jongg
4:30 p.m. Fourth of July Celebration: Live music with John Pickle
5 p.m. Zumba Gold Class*
5 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Restorative Farming* (Zoom option available)
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. ZOOM ONLY: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. Hand & Foot card game
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
12:30 p.m. Happy Hour, snacks by Waterford at Levis Commons (Zoom option available)
1 p.m. Party Bridge*
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. How About a Movie?: “Yankee Doodle Dandy” (1945), hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
Go on a Monarch Butterflies and Guided Nature Walk on July 7 at 10 a.m. Meet at Rotary Nature Center at Wintergarden Park. Cinda Stutzman, natural resource specialist, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, will be the guide. Explore the lifecycle of the monarch butterfly from its inception to its migration patterns. The group will examine their life journey and discuss their current population status and future population outlook.
Following the presentation, go a guided tour to explore the park and the flowers that support the butterflies’ ecosystem. There is potential for uneven terrain. Registration required by July 6.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email [email protected].