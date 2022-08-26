The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email [email protected].
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Lunch menu: Monday chicken wings or smoked sausage, Tuesday hamloaf or chicken chimichanga, Wednesday turkey taco or beef fajita tacos, Thursday baked ham or chicken tenders, Friday hamburger pie or cheese roll up
Dinner Menu: Tuesday ham, Wednesday liver and onions, Thursday stuffed pepper
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. Beginner Yoga Class*
11 a.m. Therapy Dogs International
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. Euchre
TUESDAY
9 a.m. Club F.I.T. Class, Facilitated by Bowling Green Manor*
10:30 a.m. Advanced Yoga Class*
1 p.m. Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. Bingo
3 p.m. Dominoes
3 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Fiction Writing*
3 p.m. Readers Café “One Flew Over the Cookoo’s Nest” *
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. ZOOM ONLY: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. Podiatry Clinic provided by Maumee Bay Foot and Ankle Specialist *
1 p.m. Cribbage
1 p.m. Tai Chi Practice*
4:30 p.m. Tai Chi*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Watercolor Art Group
1 p.m. Sports Drama Movie Series: “Trouble with the Curve” (2012)*
1:30 p.m. Mah Jongg
1:30 p.m. Back to the Wild at Wooster Green, bring a lawn chair *
2 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Astronomy: Exploring Time and Space on BGSU campus*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom only: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. Hand & Foot card game
10 a.m. Guiding Pathways: respite for those with early to moderate dementia*
11:30 a.m. Get Moving Classic Class*
12:30 p.m. In person and Zoom: Happy Hour
1 p.m. Party Bridge*
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. How About a Movie? “Of Human Hearts” (1938), hosted by John Blinn*
2 p.m. LivelyU: Local tales Edwin Lincoln Mosley (rescheduled from July 19)
Advanced planning
Medicare 101 is set for Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. Learn ways to stay informed, be healthy and save money. This free service is by the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program at the Ohio Department of Insurance.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email [email protected].