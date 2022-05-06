The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by contacting the Programs Department. A selection of educational Zoom programs are recorded and can be viewed on the WCCOA YouTube Channel. Go to www.youtube.com and search: WCCOA, Inc.
*Advanced registration required
Meals
Menu: Monday mac a d cheese with ham or chicken breast, Tuesday stuffed green pepper soup or white chicken chili, Wednesday turkey or liver and onions, Thursday chicken salad or chef salad with ham, egg and cheese, Friday beef lasagna or tuna and noodles.
Dinner Menu: Tuesday hamloaf, Wednesday mushroom and Swiss chicken breast, Thursday beef burrito.
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
Activities
MONDAY
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: Musical Monday Part 1: “Mamma Mia!”*
TUESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Club F.I.T. Class, Facilitated by BG Manor*
10 a.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Memoir Writing*
10:30 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. In-Person: Bingo
1 p.m. In-Person: A Matter of Balance Class*
3 p.m. In-Person: Dominoes
6 p.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: The Soldier Experience of the Civil War*
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. In-Person: Dynamic Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: Delay the Disease Class*
10 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
11 a.m. In-Person: Fact or Fiction
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Guitar Circle: for all levels of experience*
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: “The Civil War” Ken Burns Miniseries: Part Three*
1 p.m. In-Person: Cribbage
1 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Practice*
2 p.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Adventures in German*
2 p.m. In-Person: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Toledo Museum Gallery Group*
4 p.m. In-Person: Quick Recipes*
4:30 p.m. In-Person: Tai Chi Class*
5:30 p.m. In-Person: Buti Chair Yoga Class*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. In-Person: Watercolor Art Group
10 a.m. In-Person & Zoom: LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Using Mindfulness to Improve Your Quality of Life*
11 a.m. In-Person: Intermediate Yoga Class*
12:30 p.m. In-Person & Zoom: Who, What, Where Trivia
1 p.m. In-Person: “The Civil War” Ken Burns Miniseries: Part Four*
1 p.m. In-Person: Chair Yoga Class*
1:30 p.m. In-Person: Mah Jongg
2:30 p.m. In-Person: T-Shirt to Tote Bag Craft*
5 p.m. In-Person: Zumba Gold Class*
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Zoom: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m. In-Person: Hand & Foot card game
11:30 a.m. In-Person: Get Moving Classic Class*
1 p.m. In-Person: Party Bridge*
1 p.m. In-Person: Euchre
1 p.m. In-Person: How About a Movie?: “Johnny Eager” (1941), hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
The Ancestry Research Group will meet May 16 at 2 p.m. Share ideas, plans and outcomes of your latest genealogical research. All participants are encouraged to bring along their own research methods, portable devices and materials to explore who and where you came from through photos, stories and historical records.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals. All payments can be mailed to: Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, OH 43402. For more information, call 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.