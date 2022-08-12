The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center.
Meals
Lunch menu: Monday meat and bean chili or ham and potato soup, Tuesday chicken a la king or Swedish meatballs, Wednesday meatloaf, Thursday calico beans or chicken and dumplings, Friday sausage, cheese and egg casserole or turkey sausage links.
Dinner menu: Tuesday chicken parmesan, Wednesday chef salad with ham, Thursday turkey.
*Dinner reservations must be made by 2 p.m. the day you wish to attend.
MONDAY
9 a.m. Breakfast Club: Frisch’s (1006 N. Main St.)*
12:15 p.m. Menu Talk, facilitated by Angie Bradford, director of food service, WCCOA
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. Musical Monday Feature: “Oklahoma” (1955)*
TUESDAY
9 a.m. Club F.I.T. Class, facilitated by Bowling Green Manor*
9 a.m. Brain Training, breakfast provided by Brookdale*
1 p.m. Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. Bingo
2 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Local tales*
3 p.m. Dominoes
3 p.m. LivelyU Lifelong Learning Academy: Fiction writing*
4:30 p.m. Science of Natural Healing: Video series from the Great Courses
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Zoom only: SilverSneakers Classic Class*
10:30 a.m. Memory chats, facilitated by the Alzheimer’s Association*
11 a.m. Managing Pain, presented by McLaren St. Luke’s Family Medicine (Zoom option available)
12:30 p.m. Movie Star Trivia (Zoom option available)
1 p.m. Cribbage
1 p.m. Tai Chi Practice*
4:30 p.m. Karaoke
4:30 p.m. Tai Chi*
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Watercolor art group
1 p.m. Bob Ross Experience Painting Class, hosted by Nate Miller, CRI*
1 p.m. Sandra Bullock Movie Series: “Gravity” (2013)*
1:30 p.m. Mah Jongg
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. ZOOM ONLY: SilverSneakers Strength & Balance Class*
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Guiding Pathways: Respite for those with early to moderate dementia*
10 a.m. Hand & Foot card game
1 p.m. Party Bridge*
1 p.m. Euchre
1 p.m. How About a Movie? “Dead Ringer” (1964), hosted by John Blinn*
Advanced planning
Coffee & Coloring is set for Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. Enjoy the mindfulness of meditative coloring, coffee and donuts, and the company of others who share similar interests. Facilitated by Jan Chilcote. Donuts provided by St. Clare Commons.
No person over 60 shall be denied nutrition services because of failure to contribute all or part of the cost. Participants shall determine for themselves what they are able to contribute. A $2 suggested donation is appreciated for home delivered meals.