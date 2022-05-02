Betty Montgomery, a 1970 graduate of Bowling Green State University, former Ohio Attorney General and former BGSU Board of Trustees chair, speaks to graduates Friday evening during commencement at the Stroh Center. The spring 2022 graduating class included 2,579 candidates, of which 106 were presented associate degrees, 1,858 bachelor’s degrees, 519 with master’s degrees and 39 with doctoral degrees.
