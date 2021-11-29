COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Senate has passed Senate Bill 210, sponsored by State Senator Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, which creates the ability for a married couple to enter into a postnuptial agreement.
The bill also allows a married couple to amend or terminate the terms of a prenuptial agreement after marriage.
“Married couples in mutual agreement should have the right and ability to change or amend legal relations,” Gavarone said. “Circumstances change, and providing this flexibility will help marriages across Ohio.”
Currently, Ohio is one of only two states to prohibit postnuptial agreements by statute. Married couples in Ohio presently may only contractually alter their marriage through divorce, dissolution, or legal separation.
The legislation also repeals a requirement that Social Security numbers be included on records of actions for divorces, dissolutions, annulments or spousal support.
Additionally, the bill closes a gap that prevents judges from granting dating violence protection orders to minors who were dating adults.
“While bringing Ohio into alignment with the vast majority of other states by giving couples much needed flexibility, Senate Bill 210 will also better protect confidential information and minors in our state,” Gavarone added.
Senate Bill 210 is supported by the Ohio Bar Association, as well as the Ohio Judicial Conference.
The bill will now be sent to the Ohio House for further consideration.