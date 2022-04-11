PERRYSBURG — The third Annual Chamber Series Concert Fundraiser will be held May 13, at 7 p.m. in the Perrysburg High School auditorium, 13385 Roachton Road.
The event features an all-student-led chamber ensemble performance produced by the members of the Perrysburg High School Select Strings. Works performed will range from Shostakovich and Mendelssohn to a hit number from a Broadway production “Dear Evan Hansen.”
Admission is free but donations are encouraged. Tickets may be reserved at https://tinyurl.com/5n9b7wzd.