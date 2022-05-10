PERRYSBURG — Experience the third annual technology expo Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the RōBEX open house at 8600 S. Wilkinson Way.
This RōBEX event will demonstrate the latest technology from large Fanuc® industrial robots to smaller collaborative robots (cobots) and dozens of autonomous mobile robots that are becoming the preferred choice for material transfer. Vertical storage systems and machine vision systems will also be featured.
Founded in 2015, RōBEX is now one of North America’s leading industrial automation integrators with annual sales in excess of $50 million. The company is a nationally-known systems integrator for industrial automation leaders including FANUC robots and cobots, MiR autonomous mobile robots, Seegridmobile robots, AutoGuide mobile robots, SVT Robotics and Plus One Robotics vision systems.
With locations in five states, RōBEX headquarters is in Perrysburg.