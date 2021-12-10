Register for the following Wood County Park District programs at www.wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897. If a fee isn’t mentioned, the program is free.
Go on an Owl Hike Dec. 23 at Cedar Creeks Preserve from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Look and listen for these elusive creatures. Look and listen for screech and great horned owls, and for the calls of other species that are occasionally seen in the area.
AMonthly Nature Journaling Meetup will be held on Saturdays from 1-3 p.m. The dates and places are this week Bradner Preserve, Jan. 8 W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, Feb. 26 Carter Historic Farm. Stop by for monthly nature journaling. Join local Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalists and build nature journaling skills. The group will discuss nature journaling, share techniques and spend time outside. All are welcome. The group will meet at a different park for each meeting to get to know the many locations Wood County has to offer.
A Heritage Holiday is set for Saturday from 1-4 p.m. atCarter Historic Farm. Share some seasonal cheer at the farm’s open house. Carols will be playing on the player piano, and there will be ornament making and other activities for the family. No registration needed for this community event that is free and open to all.
Seed Cleaning is set for Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at park district headquarters. Help clean native plant seeds that have been harvested from park district properties. This is an indoor, sit-down activity. All instruction and materials provided. Dress in neon colors for added 90s fun. On Dec. 21, don an ugly sweater for the seed cleaning. Register at wcparks.galaxydigital.com.
Base Camp Stories: Fort to Port: An Adventure on the Maumee River, with Bill Hoefflin and Amanda Domalski, will be held Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. In 2019, four kayakers embarked to thru-paddle the entire 137 miles of the Maumee River in four days. Half of the expedition members, Wood County Parks senior naturalist Bill Hoefflin and Metroparks Toledo outdoor skills specialist Amanda Domalski, share stories and visuals from their adventure.
Go on a Full Moon Walk Dec 17 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Bradner Nature Center. During this month the winter cold fastens its grip, and nights are at their longest and darkest. Bundle up and enjoy the last full moon of 2021.