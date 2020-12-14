Register for the following Wood County Park District programs at www.wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897.
Frozen Walk-Through Wildlife Safari
Dec. 7-20 – Cedar Creeks Preserve
Learn about Ohio animals of today and the past as you encounter them on this self-guided safari. Bundle up and head out anytime during the two-week period to search for them yourself. Signage will inform you about the animals and help you navigate through the safari. This is a self-guided activity. No registration needed.
Owl Hike
Dec, 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Cedar Creeks Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood
Join us on a night hike to look and listen for these elusive creatures. We’ll be looking and listening for screech and great horned owls, and listening to the calls of other species that are occasionally seen in our area. Led by Jim Witter.
Rudolph Christmas Bird Count
Dec. 19, 7:30 am.-5 p.m.
Rudolph and Bowling Green area
Be a citizen scientist. Join the Wood County Parks and local birders to count wintering birds that provide a snapshot of bird species and populations in Wood County. Visit www.toledonaturalist.org for more information. Led by Jim Witter.
Long Nights Full Moon Walk
Dec. 29, 6:30-8 p.m.
Cedar Creeks Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood
During this month the winter cold fastens its grip and nights are at their longest and darkest. Bundle up and enjoy the last full moon of 2020. Led by Bill Hoefflin.
