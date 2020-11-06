Register for the following Wood County Park District programs at www.wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897.
Project Feederwatch is set for Saturday from 10-11 a.m. Join citizen scientists around the world in a teleconference o count wintering birds. A teleconference presentation about how to identify and count the birds will be followed by information on how to participate in this program at your residence.
An Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist Certification Program will be held Tuesday via teleconference. This virtual information session will explain the details of this excellent natural resources education program. This certification program is coupled with community-based volunteer service. Sessions include many topics such as birds, interpretation, ecology, native plants, mammals, insects and geology. Certification co-sponsored by OSU Extension.
Go on a Beaver Full Moon Walk on Nov. 30 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Beaver Creek Preserve, 23028 Long Judson Road, Grand Rapids. Join staff for a short walk along Beaver Creek for a break from Cyber Monday. Call owls and learn some moon lore.