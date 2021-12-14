The Wood County Committee on Aging will host film buff Dr. John Blinn as he screens “A Christmas Story 2” at the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center located, 140 S. Grove St., on Friday at 1 p.m.
The screening is free and open to everyone. Complimentary popcorn will be served. Reservations are encouraged.
“A Christmas Story 2” is a 2012 comedy film directed by Brian Levant and starring Daniel Stern and Braeden Lemasters. The film is a direct sequel to the 1983 film “A Christmas Story.”
The film takes place in 1946, six years after the events of the original film. Ralphie is now 15 years old, and all he wants is a used 1939 Mercury Eight convertible for Christmas. He tries the car out when he sees it on a display ramp. This causes the car to roll back out of the used car lot and tap a light pole. This results in a plastic reindeer on the pole to fall through the convertible top. Ralphie bands together with Flick and Schwartz to raise money to pay the dealer back for fixing the car before Christmas.
For information on programs and services, contact the Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. at 419-353-5661, 800-367-4935 or www.wccoa.net.