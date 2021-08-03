PERRYSBURG — Grandma Lou’s recipe for pasta and spaghetti sauce is alive and well after skipping a generation in Denise Phillips’ family.
“The sauce recipe was hard to write down, because I never actually followed a recipe, but I hoped I didn’t forget the two secret ingredients, cinnamon and lemon pepper,” Phillips said. “Those are the two ingredients that I feel most people don’t add to their sauce.”
The love for this old recipe is obvious.
It is an old family recipe, which Phillips said skipped a generation. Phillips had to teach her mother how to make it.
“I had this little Italian grandma and she taught us to make pasta sauce, but it was never a recipe. It was always just add this or that. The pasta recipe has been written down because my daughter, and (son) Issac, has made it too, but my daughter will make it by herself, so it has to be exact measurements,” Phillips said.
Grandma Lou would call any noodle she cut spaghetti. She typically used the wide-cut noodles, which would be more like a linguine, as shown in the photo. Sometimes Phillips will use the angel-hair thin cut, which is more like the spaghetti noodles found at the grocery store.
When making the pasta, Phillips said that the flour needs to be mounded into a volcano shape, with a well in the center. Don’t let the ingredients seep out of the well. If it starts to seep onto the counter, mix it all together with your hands as quickly as possible or it can become a big mess.
The seasonings are all estimates. She said to add quantities that taste good.
Grandpa MacBurney was of Irish heritage, but he loved his wife Lou’s cooking, except for the cheese.
“He would always complain about the stinky cheese. She would have the parmesan cheese underneath the cabinet. She would have the old dried up parmesan that you would have to grate,” Philips said. “Grandma taught me to make (the spaghetti) when I was a kid, so maybe 40 years, and my mother didn’t learn to make if from her.”
Phillips did not have a pasta roller when she was a kid, so she would just roll out the dough and cut it with a knife. Grandma Lou did have a roller and made the pasta when she had time. She would layer it to dry in shirt boxes, stacked up on the laundry room shelves.
Phillips doesn’t do it that way. She typically makes the pasta the day before an event.
Phillips runs the Gathering Volumes bookstore, which she owns with her husband Brian. He is a professor at Ohio Northern University in Ada, teaching technical theater classes.
Along with Isaac, 12, they have a daughter, MacKenzie, 14. Both Brian and Isaac have severe allergies to milk proteins. This is a pasta recipe they can eat, making it a regular family favorite.
“This one is vegetarian, so there is no meat. Normally, when we are cooking it for us we throw meat in the sauce,” Phillips said.
“That’s for me. I like meat, but I don’t like sauce,” said Isaac, who often helps make the dinner.
Denise joked about how the kids don’t like tomatoes, but they love making this sauce and the pasta with her.
MacKenzie will eat plain pasta, while Isaac prefers soy sauce on his.
“Yes, he puts soy sauce on everything,” Phillips said.
The pasta is meant to absorb the sauce. When she makes it for family events, the sauce and pasta are layered in the bowl. But when she makes it for her kids, she keeps it separate until she serves it.
“I think Grandma Lou would be pretty OK with that. I think she would just be happy we were making it,” Phillips said.
Her favorite canned tomato products are from Dei Fratelli, which is distributed nationally and has three facilities in Northwest Ohio, including one in Pemberville.
Phillips has been using Dei Fratelli products since she and Brian lived in Chicago. They have fond memories of shopping at Caputo’s Cheese Market and Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Market in the windy city.