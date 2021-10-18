COLUMBUS — Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner and Ohio Senator Jerry Cirino have announced a pilot program aimed at helping students who have some college credit complete a degree or credential.
The Second Chance Grant pilot program was launched ealier this month in an effort to help Ohioans who have some postsecondary education but no degree. The program addresses a priority of the DeWine-Husted administration to make higher education accessible and affordable for all students, including those who may have financial challenges that prevent them from returning to complete their degree or credential.
The pilot program was created through the work of the General Assembly, which appropriated funding in House Bill 110 (the budget bill), and Cirino, who sponsored the corresponding Senate bill (SB 135). The program will provide up to $3 million in financial assistance in the form of $2,000 grants to eligible students re-enrolling at a qualifying institution in order to obtain a degree or credential.
“Education is key to a successful future, and the Second Chance Grant pilot program provides just that for many students – an opportunity for a second chance to complete a degree or credential and build a successful future for themselves and our state,” Gardner said.
As many as 1.5 million Ohioans have completed some college coursework but have not achieved a credential or college degree.
“Chancellor Gardner and I share a vision to provide Ohioans an opportunity to earn their degree or credential at an affordable price,” Cirino, R-18th District, said. “The Second Chance Grant program not only will make that vision a reality for many Ohioans, but it will also enhance Ohio’s workforce development efforts, which will propel our state forward.”
Qualifying institutions must pre-register their intention to participate in the Second Chance Grant pilot program through completion of an online form. Pre-registration began Oct. 7. Institutions that have pre-registered will have access to the Second Chance Grant web portal beginning November 1 and continuing until such time that available funds are exhausted. Where possible, institutions are also encouraged to consider combining the program with other student recruitment initiatives, such as College Comeback.
Learn more about the Second Chance Grant pilot program at ohiohighered.org/second-chance.