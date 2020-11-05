PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College hopes to have a new president in place by July.
At Wednesday’s board of trustees meeting, board Chairman Mary Beth Hammond provided an update on the ad hoc search committee.
The college has hired AGB Search to lead the search.
Public listening sessions are planned to be held virtually on Nov. 10 and Nov. 13
All college employees, students, elected officials, members of the foundation board, and partners in education and industry will be invited, Hammond said.
“The purpose of the listening sessions is for AGB Search consultants to gather feedback on two points: the quality and the attributes that we are looking for in our next college president, and the challenges and opportunities facing Owens Community College now,” she said.
A survey with related questions will be available for individuals to use while in the session.
The purpose is to give the consultants a sense of the college culture and develop the position profile, Hammond said.
The plan is to advertise the position in December, with applications accepted through February.
The search committee will review the applications and conduct initial interviews.
Finalists then will be invited to meet with the board and college stakeholders.
“We are extremely hopeful that we can complete a successful search in six months,” Hammond said, “with a new president to begin with us in July.”
William Balzer has been serving as interim president since Aug. 10. He is taking a leave of absence as a professor of industrial-organizational psychology at Bowling Green State University and will return to that campus when his year at Owens is up.
Former President Steve Robinson departed July 17 to serve as president of Lansing Community College in Michigan. Robinson was as president of the college since 2018 after serving as provost and vice president of academic affairs.