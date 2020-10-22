The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education is accepting applications from community members interested in serving through Dec. 31, 2021.
Bill Clifford announced his resignation at Tuesday's board meeting.
Those wishing to be considered for appointment to the school board must submit a letter of interest, personal resume and three letters of recommendation.
In addition, applicants must provide a brief written statement that describes why they want to be considered for this position, their related experience and qualifications for this position, and their opinion of the most important issue facing Bowling Green City Schools.
To be eligible, an applicant also must be a registered voter and reside in the Bowling Green City Schools district.
Materials should be mailed to:
Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education
Attention: Cathy Schuller, Treasurer/CFO
137 Clough St.
Bowling Green, OH 43402
They can be dropped off at: 137 Clough St. or emailed to cschuller@bgcs.k12.oh.us
Applicants may be asked to participate in an interview with the board. The members reserve the right to interview only those candidates deemed qualified based on their resume, related experience and written statement.
The board expects to conduct interviews beginning the week of Nov. 16.
The application must be received in the Offices of Central Administration by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 6.
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education is required by the Ohio Revised Code to make an appointment within 30 days of the vacancy, and will fill the vacant board position no later than Nov. 30.