PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library is one of 25 libraries nationwide selected to participate in Let’s Talk About It: Women’s Suffrage, a grant designed to spark conversations about American history and culture through an examination of the women’s suffrage movement.
On Wednesday at 7 p.m., Way welcomes Cathy Kamenca of WGTE and Kathy Dowd of the Rialto Jean Project for a screening of “The Vote” and a presentation on fashion in the suffrage movement.
“American Experience: The Vote” WILL explore the final four years, 1916-20, of the campaign for the passage of the 19th amendment and meet some of the unsung women whose tireless work would finally ban discrimination at American polls on the basis of sex.
The show will be followed by a fashion show to see how what the suffragists wore, which was a statement in and of itself.
Dowd holds a master’s degree in historic apparel design from Bowling Green State University. Her area of expertise is women’s apparel of the 19th century. She has been a freelance designer for over 50 years. Her credits include Rick James, River Raisin National Historic Battlefield, Disney Singapore, Ripley’s, Toledo Repertoire Theatre, Toledo Opera and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum. She is also the curator of the Wolcott House Museum Complex in Maumee and a designer at the Rialto Jean Project. Her passions are teaching and portraying history accurately, through the use of historic apparel.
Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Way at 419-874-3135 ext. 119 or visit waylibrary.info.
LTAI: Women’s Suffrage is a humanities discussion project from the American Library Association supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities.