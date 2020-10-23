One local scout troop has turned popcorn sales into a pandemic panacea.
St. Aloysius Boy Scout Troop 485 has a new gifting idea called Conquer Covid With Kindness that, according to Popcorn Kernel coordinator Jamie Lynne Gladden, will combat the negative feelings of isolation while many are hunkered down in their homes. The program is going on now until early November.
Gladden said that they can create and deliver special gift packages of popcorn and related products to individual homes, complete with gift wrapping and a personalized card.
“We hope that this helps us to think of other people and be more aware of the positive things that we can do,” she said.
The orders can be made by contacting Gladden at either jlhedley@aol.com or 419-601-0867 or private message her on the troop’s Facebook page.
“We want to share with our community a unique, fun, creative and exciting idea/project that our troop has come up with,” she said.
The popcorn sales are the main fund-raising project for the Boy Scouts but the pandemic has drastically lowered sales. Scout troops had to find another way to sell popcorn to the public, which brought about the Conquer Covid With Kindness campaign.
Before the coronavirus, scouts had become a common sight at store entrances around the area, selling their specialty popcorn and gourmet pretzels.
Gladden said her boys as Cub Scouts had earned up to $40,000 in earlier years with 70% going back the scouting organization.
She said that the boys learn social skills and sales techniques plus lessons on how to set and reach their goals.
“The power and importance of a positive attitude is so key to success because if they don’t see it, they can’t do it,” Gladden said.
She said it has made a huge difference for them. They also earn individual prizes from the popcorn suppliers as well as the Council.
“One scout sold enough that he earned an annual renewable college scholarship from the popcorn suppliers,” Gladden said.
The credits the scouts earn is used for books, uniforms and camp fees.
To see a complete listing of all the popcorn and pretzel delicacies, go to their Facebook page.