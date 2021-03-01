TOLEDO — Join Imagination Station for Girl Power, an event that will inspire girls to consider becoming the next generation of engineers, inventors and pioneers.
The weeklong, virtual event will be March 14-20. Girls in grades 3-8 will get access to interviews with local female STEM professionals. Attendees also have the opportunity to purchase kits that come with supplies for several hands-on activities that reinforce the science principles behind each highlighted career.
Girl Power will culminate on March 20 with a live conversation with the second woman to ever coach in the NFL and the first openly gay coach in the league, Katie Sowers.
With a master’s in kinesiology, Sowers just completed her fourth season in the NFL and her second as an offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers. She has competed at the highest level of women’s tackle football, playing in the Women’s Football Alliance for eight years and being selected as a member of the United States Women’s National Football Team in 2013.
She is listed as one of the 100 Most Influential Women in Sport by Sport360 and won the 2019 Rising Star Award from The Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports. She was also Outsports’ 2017 Female Hero of the Year and named to the Bleacher Report Power 50.
Girl Power is free with registration and activity kits are available to purchase for $20. Participants can register for the full week or just the keynote speech. Links to all of the digital content, including the March 20 keynote address, will be sent to the email provided at registration.
Visit imaginationstationtoledo.org/girl-power to secure a spot.