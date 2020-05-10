Local school districts have learned how Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s cuts in public education funding will impact them.
DeWine announced on Tuesday that he would be cutting $300 million from K-12 public education over the course of the final two months in the fiscal budget year. The Ohio Office of Budget and Management released data on Wednesday about the amount each district could be expected to lose.
In Wood County, the biggest loser is Bowling Green City Schools, which will see a 2.30% reduction in state funding. Per pupil funding was $2,795, but a cut of $234 per pupil will mean a reduction of $698,447.
Superintendent Francis Scruci said he knew the coronavirus was going to impact the district.
“Did it come as a surprise? No,” he said about the cuts. “It was a little deeper than we thought it would be.”
The loss equals a little over 8% of the district’s operating budget, he said.
Scruci said the district is now bracing for additional cuts on July 1, when the next budget cycle starts.
“We will continue to try to be fiscally responsible, and start to look at next year and make decisions to try to offset additional cuts,” he said.
The passage in April of two continuing levies is a relief, Scruci said.
“It just gives us the peace of mind that money is coming in,” he said.
Those levies contribute about 10% of the district’s budget.
“Nobody can ever predict these things happening. We’ll manage as best we can and do what we have to do,” Scruci said.
Lake Local Schools will lose $296,000, said Superintendent Jim Witt. The district will take a 1.82% reduction, losing $190 from per-pupil funding of $3,727.
Funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act should offset some of the cuts, he said.
“We’re going to meet early next week to talk about how we can minimize that loss in other ways, going forward,” Witt said on Friday.
He expected the state funding cut that was announced by DeWine on Tuesday.
“Much of the state’s budget is allocated to K-12 education so it only stands to reason that schools would have taken some of the hit,” Witt said. “Is it going to be easy for us? Absolutely not. And it’s probably going to get worse before it gets better.”
July 1 is also a date marked on his calendar.
“We’re concerned about next year,” Witt said.
State funding isn’t the only worry. He said he expects property tax collections to be down, too.
Witt said he would like answers and guidance as soon as possible — that includes a plan on how to have school in August.
“The fluidity of this entire situation has really been tough for us to plan and tough for us to look ahead. We don’t know what next year looks like,” he said. “All of the meetings we’ve been in have told us to start planning for different scenarios next year.
Witt said he has heard of one funding burden that could be eliminated. It would also help every school district in the country, he said.
Getting rid of standardized tests would save $75 million a year and $1.7 billion nationwide, Witt said.
“If they would do without those the next few years, that would sure help schools,” he said.
Elsewhere in the county:
• Eastwood: a 1.89% reduction, losing $239 from $4,433 per pupil for a loss of $325,615.
The district is losing around 5.2% of state funding.
Superintendent Brent Welker said the focus will be on spending next year.
“There’s not much we can cut the remainder of this year,” he said.
The challenge for all districts is, “you don’t know what your cut next year is going to be. We all assume it’s going to be more.”
With expected losses in income and property tax collections, Welker said they need to figure out where Eastwood can save next year.
“You don’t know what the parameters of education are for next year yet,” he added.
Welker said he’s not bitter over the cuts.
“The governor had no choice, so we’re not going to sit and complain about things, we’re going to roll up our sleeves,” Welker said. “We’re here to create a great experience for kids, were going to continue to do that even though it may look a little different.”
• Elmwood: a 1.45% reduction, losing $196 from $6,162 per pupil, for a loss of $221,392.
• North Baltimore: a 1.26% reduction, losing $192 from $6,689 per pupil for a loss of $119,409.
• Northwood: a 1.23% reduction, losing $199 in per pupil funding from the original amount of $5,098 per pupil for a loss of $144,861.
• Otsego: a 1.98% reduction, losing $223 from $3,933 per pupil for a loss of $314,424.
Treasurer Steve Carroll said that is 5.7% of the district’s foundation aid from the state.
“We don’t know about next year yet,” he said at the board of education meeting Thursday.
In an email to the community, Superintendent Adam Koch said he is expecting about $140,000 in federal aid for Otsego.
“We operate extremely lean as it is but we will continue to do all we can to save money. We have several retirements and retire/rehires that will help offset this loss,” Koch said.
• Perrysburg: a 1.64% reduction, losing $191 from $2,321 per pupil for a loss of $972,945 (for more on this, see the story at https://www.sent-trib.com/community/state-cuts-has-perrysburg-paying-ohio-332-000/article_9a37e068-909a-11ea-a31d-434f4f33d245.html).
• Rossford: a 1.57% reduction, losing $245 from $1,965 per pupil for a loss of $359,380.
(Sentinel-Tribune Editor Debbie Rogers contributed to this story.)