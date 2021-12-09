PERRYSBURG – The collaborative nature of safety was emphasized to the school board during superintendent update on safety issues at the regular Tuesday meeting.
Last week’s Oxford High School shooting in Michigan led to a board of education discussion of a vulnerability assessment, which the district is set to receive in January.
“We watch and we learn and we understand what happened and what we can learn from these situations across the country,” said Superintendent Tom Hosler. “We looked at our internal operations and what we do and how we operate, to see if there are things we can do differently related to this latest event.”
The vulnerability study includes an assessment of the school buildings. Hosler said the preliminary draft had questions and is back with the consultants, but should be presented in January.
“That was a helpful exercise. It shows what we are doing right and it also shows areas that need improvement,” Hosler said.
The study had initially been planned for fall 2020, but the changes to regular school policies and practices that happened during the pandemic delayed it until this year, when things were back to a more typical school model.
The study is comprehensive, not just covering single threat incidents and building design, Hosler said.
Meanwhile, the district has been fielding questions from parents about safety issues, which Hosler and Assistant Superintendent Brook Price addressed at Tuesday’s board meeting.
As previously reported in April, funding for the study was included in a $27,506 safety grant the school district was awarded by the Ohio Department of Education.
Hosler and Price emphasized that in school safety everyone plays a role. That includes students, employees, families, school resource officers, community members and partners like fire and police departments.
Price’s presentation also covered some of the details related to the District Crisis Team, Building Crisis Team, Building Threat Assessment Team, Tech Advisory Committee and the roles of the school nurses and the Wood County Health Department.
Price pointed out that the Parent Safety Task Force prioritizes facilitating and growing communication from the school district to families and from families to the school district. In that process, they develop ongoing community partnerships, encourage school safety training and education and offer ideas, action and policy recommendations.
The committee meets monthly and has newsletters for families, part of which she said is meant to start conversations between parents and students. The committee also provides feedback to school district leadership.
The District Safety Committee also meets monthly. It is organized among the management of the district and the municipalities departments that relate to safety. There are representatives from each building, the director of operations, the director of maintenance, the school nurse, the SROs, Perrysburg police and fire, township police and the Wood County Sheriff.
Price also stressed that when a threat is perceived, it should be immediately reported directly to the police and school principal, not just spread around social media.
“It spirals out of control very quickly (on social media),” Price said.
She also added that if parents want to receive text message alerts, there is a spot to opt-in on the district website.
“You need kids to feel safe when they come to school,” Price said. “At the same time you can’t bury your head in the sand.”